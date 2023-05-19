Unwind by Learning to Play the Piano Online This interactive piano and keyboard trainer makes it easy to learn the piano.

Developing a hobby can be a great way to give yourself a relaxing break from the day-to-day stress of your working life. It can also be a great way to feed your mind and promote better productivity and focus, too — especially if you're doing something like playing an instrument.

You may not have enjoyed piano classes as a kid, but as an adult, you can learn the piano with Skoove. More than a million people love this interactive piano and keyboard trainer that gives you lessons and instructional videos to learn the basics and develop into an advanced player, the company says. A lifetime subscription is on sale for $139.97, marked down 53%.

Skoove's AI algorithms help you improve by learning your weaknesses and tailoring a practice and exercise plan that targets your personal growth trajectory. From learning notes, chords, and techniques to learning to play chart hits and classical pieces from John Legend, Beethoven, and more, Skoove allows you to truly learn the piano your way.

Skoove works with all pianos and keyboards, includes 400 lessons and thousands of instructional videos, and even provides one-on-one support from human music instructors. All of that is why Skoove has earned 4.4/5 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.5/5 stars on the App Store. It's the smartest way to learn the piano without the annoyance of going somewhere for lessons or butting heads with instructors.

Start a new hobby when you learn the piano online, in your own time.

For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to Skoove Premium Piano Lessons for half off $300 at just $139.97.

