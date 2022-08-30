Upgrade Your Kitchen Knives for Just $140

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You may have missed National Knife Day (August 24) but that doesn't mean you've missed out on our National Knife Day Sale! For those entrepreneurs who like to get a little creative in the kitchen, you need high-quality knives and this Seido™ Japanese Master Chef Knife Set will cover all of your bases.

This gorgeous set comes in a gift box, making it a perfect gift to your favorite amateur chef or to yourself. And best of all, you won't have to break the bank to do it. During the National Knife Day sale, you can get the whole set for just $139.99 if you purchase by August 31.

There's no reason to overpay for knives. Seido knives are made with strong high-carbon stainless steel. The design gives them outstanding balance, sharp edge retention, and elite durability. The forging incorporates a sloped bolster that provides better comfort, control, and balance in the knives, along with a 15º acute angle for a noticeably sharper cutting face.

The collection includes a classic 8" chef knife, an 8" slicing knife for cutting thin slices of meat and veggies, an 8" bread knife, a 7" cleaver to use as a butcher knife and crusher, a 7" Santoku knife, a 5" Santoku knife, a 6" boning knife for careful butchery, and a 3.5" paring knife for precision cutting. All together, it's a complete knife set that will help any chef take it up a notch in the kitchen.

These knives are rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers. One reviewer named Sterling G. wrote, "Very nice set. Knives are sharp and look good. Well made. Fits the hand very well and are easy-to-use."

Don't overpay for knives that won't stand the test of time. Right now, you can get this Seido™ Japanese Master Chef Knife Set for 67 percent off $429 at just $139.99. That's a fraction of what you'd pay for comparable sets. Plus, you can also shop the entire knife collection here.

