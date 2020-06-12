Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Lately, most entrepreneurs are temporarily working from home full-time—some may have been doing so before COVID hit. Whatever category you may fit in, you definitely can't be your most productive self without a quality home office. We've rounded up some of the best deals on the web to keep your office clean and functional so you can do your best work from home.

Entrepreneur Store

RiseUp Electrical Height Adjustable Standing Desk - $375.99 (16% off)

Standing desks are an essential for working from home especially for maintaining productivity and alertness. Give yourself the option to stretch your legs with the RiseUp Standing Desk. This desk is easily adjustable so you can find the perfect working position for you.

Entrepreneur Store

The Anchor: The Original Under-Desk Headphone Stand Mount - $11.99 (40% off)

Keep your headphones handy when they're not in use with this innovative headphone mount. The Anchor attaches easily under your desk so you always know where to find your headphones, while keeping your workspace clutter-free.

Entrepreneur Store

ProBASE X Aluminum Monitor Stand with Fast-Charging Port - $144.99 (8% off)

If you want to open up some extra space on your desk, this monitor stand will give your computer some extra height while adding two USB 3.0 ports, an SD slot, a micro SD slot, an ethernet port, and a QuickCharge port that can charge up to four times faster than conventional charging ports.

Entrepreneur Store

JASHEN V16 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - $159.99 (46% off)

This cordless vacuum cleaner has earned a 4.6-star rating on Amazon because it's so easy to use and keeps your home clean. Powered by a 350W digital brushless motor, it works out dirt and stains on hard floors and carpet while producing hardly any noise. Plus, it has a 2-in-1 dusting brush for switching between surfaces. You do your work while it does its own work with no interruptions.

Entrepreneur Store

Naztech Wireless Power Hub 5: Qi-Enabled + 4 USB Ports - $44.99 (18% off)

Keep your devices close and ready for action with this powerful charging hub. It includes four USB ports and a Qi-enabled wireless charging port to power up all of your devices (and maybe a family member's devices, too) in no time at all, while still looking neat.

Entrepreneur Store

Drizzle: 3-Chamber Shower Dispenser - $36.99 (17% off)

You can't start your day without a good shower, and Drizzle makes it easy to get clean in the morning. The three-chamber dispenser holds shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, letting you reduce the clutter in your shower and get cleaned up more easily.

Entrepreneur Store

Bed Scrunchie® 360° Fitted Sheet Tightener, Holder & Extender - $34.95 (41% off)

Getting a good night's sleep is challenging when your sheets keep coming off with the slightest movement. Bed Scrunchie® is the innovative product that makes your fitted sheets fit perfectly around your mattress and stay there so they don't bother you while you're trying to get some well-earned shut-eye.