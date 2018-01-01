Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2000
Featured Article
The Tribe Has Spoken
Anybody can start a business . . . but not everybody makes it. Meet the <i>entrepreneurial </i>survivors.
Group Effort
Minorities in franchising: what works, what doesn't and what can be done about it
Extreme Measures
You can put your snowboard back in the closet and drop out of the next street luge--it's time to put your money where your mouth is. Forget extreme sports: This is extreme <i>investing</i>.
Related Articles
<i>Entrepreneur</i>'s Complete Guide To Software
You need software--everybody does--but there's so much of it to pick from. Luckily we're here to help.