Entrepreneur Magazine - June 2002

Birthday Present
Space Mission
Your work environment may be the most substantial part of your brand.
It Figures 06/02
The number of homes with computers, where companies get startup capital and more
Whale Watching
If you have an employee named Shamu, you may already know this stuff. Otherwise, read on.
The Job That Never Ends
Beating the local business community's drum is a lot harder than it used to be.
Starting a Business
Pick Your Spot
Just because you can get a good deal doesn't mean that Swampland is a good location for your business.
Franchises
Uncommon Currency
You really, really want a franchise. But you just don't have the money to buy one. Where can you turn? We hear franchisors have some tricks up their sleeves.