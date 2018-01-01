Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2007

Entrepreneur Magazine - January 2007
Mobile Broadband Goes to 4G

What's next in mobile broadband? Meet 4G.

Taking Comfort to Go

No matter how far you roam, you can unwind on the road.

Making Your Marketing Message Stick

What keeps your message in the minds of consumers?

Hot Franchising Trends for 2007
Hot Franchising Trends for 2007

Which types of franchises boast standout growth? Here's what's happening in the industry.
Sara Wilson | 4 min read
Are You Franchisee Material?
Are You Franchisee Material?

We asked franchisors what they want in franchisees, and 4 qualities rose to the top. Find out if they're looking for you.
Andrew A. Caffey | 9 min read
Best of the Best

Best of the Best

We've compiled the world's biggest and best franchise listing--now it's up to you to get started.
Maria Anton, Janean Chun | 4 min read
Business Challenges in 2007

Business Challenges in 2007

What challenges will 2007 hold for your business? Nobody knows for sure, but our 2nd annual "Entrepreneurial Challenges Survey" gives you a glimpse into what entrepreneurs like yourself are anticipating.
Mark Henricks | 12 min read
2007 Shape-Up
2007 Shape-Up

Take it from these experts--healthy choices benefit both your body and your bottom line.
Karen E. Spaeder | 9 min read
Keeping Tabs

Keeping Tabs

Steps to take to improve your cash flow.
Jennifer Pellet | 2 min read
Twice as Nice

Twice as Nice

The benefits of a Roth 401(k)
Jennifer Pellet | 2 min read
Next Big Thing?
Next Big Thing?

Franchising can take your business far and wide.
Mark Siebert Franchise Consultant for Start-Up and Established Franchisors | 3 min read
