Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2007
Featured Article
Mobile Broadband Goes to 4G
What's next in mobile broadband? Meet 4G.
Taking Comfort to Go
No matter how far you roam, you can unwind on the road.
Making Your Marketing Message Stick
What keeps your message in the minds of consumers?
Related Articles
Franchises
Hot Franchising Trends for 2007
Which types of franchises boast standout growth? Here's what's happening in the industry.
Franchises
Are You Franchisee Material?
We asked franchisors what they want in franchisees, and 4 qualities rose to the top. Find out if they're looking for you.
Best of the Best
We've compiled the world's biggest and best franchise listing--now it's up to you to get started.
Business Challenges in 2007
What challenges will 2007 hold for your business? Nobody knows for sure, but our 2nd annual "Entrepreneurial Challenges Survey" gives you a glimpse into what entrepreneurs like yourself are anticipating.
Entrepreneurs
2007 Shape-Up
Take it from these experts--healthy choices benefit both your body and your bottom line.