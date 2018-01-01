Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2009
Featured Article
A Sedan for Showing Off
Acura's latest luxury car combines gears and gadgets.
10 Blogs to Write Today
If blogging is part of your marketing plan, get started on these ideas.
Top 10 Franchises for 2009
Here's how this year's biggest franchise players stack up.
Subway
Subway Hits the Spot
The No. 1 franchise on our 30th Annual Franchise 500® marks some milestones of its own.
Franchises
How to Research a Franchise
One of the most important parts of buying a franchise is doing your homework. So get out there and grill the people who know the franchise best.
Franchises
The Anatomy of an FDD
We break down your most tedious--and valuable--franchise research tool into digestible bites.
Franchises
How are Franchisees Dealing?
The economy has many businesses in a slump. We spoke with several franchisees to see how they're overcoming obstacles.
Franchises
Franchising Hot Spots
Which franchise categories hold the most promise for 2009? We break it down and give you the first look.
Technology
Starting the Mobile Content Revolution
The mobile content revolution started with Brian Levin.