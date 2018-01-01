Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2013

Entrepreneur Magazine - September 2013
Is That the Best You Can Do?

These days, everyone's a haggler. How to give your clients what they want without giving away the store.

A Facebook Alum Builds an Intelligent Sales Platform

Darian Shirazi turned down a $35 million acquisition offer from Google, and leveraged his massive local database to provide real-time information for sales teams targeting the U.S. small-business market.

Harvard Students Reimagine the Cosmetics Business

The innovative cosmetic e-commence site, Birchbox is many things. For consumers, it's a chance to sample new products for a small fee and to replenish products they already enjoy, and for the founders, it's a platform that connects consumers and brands.

Young Entrepreneurs Create a Formula to Give Ads a Viral Boost
Starting a Business

Young Entrepreneurs Create a Formula to Give Ads a Viral Boost

Virool gives businesses a self-serve, social video advertising platform to help get the kind of exposure that only a viral hit can bring.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 3 min read
Siblings Revitalize Dad's Hospitality Business
Starting a Business

Siblings Revitalize Dad's Hospitality Business

The Melman siblings opened several bars and restaurants to revitalize their father's 42-year-old hospitality company Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises to appeal to younger clientele.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 3 min read
College Students Bring Targeted Media to Doctors' Waiting Rooms
Starting a Business

College Students Bring Targeted Media to Doctors' Waiting Rooms

Shradha Agarwal and Rishi Shah saw an untapped opportunity to bring video segments with tips on diet and exercise to patients in doctor office waiting rooms.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
How to Know If Your Business Has Outgrown QuickBooks
Ask Entrepreneur

How to Know If Your Business Has Outgrown QuickBooks

Some businesses use Intuit's popular software through every stage of growth, but it does have some drawbacks. As your business grows you may encounter these limitations.
Joe Worth | 3 min read
The Quest for an Adequate Business Travel Experience
Growth Strategies

The Quest for an Adequate Business Travel Experience

Forget the superlatives. Business travel is about finding the path of least resistance.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 5 min read
The Ethics Coach on Practicing What You Preach
Ask Entrepreneur

The Ethics Coach on Practicing What You Preach

Our ethics expert answers questions about online games, employee pay and more.
Gael O'Brien The Ethics Coach | 4 min read
Marketing Automation Explained (Infographic)
Technology

Marketing Automation Explained (Infographic)

Cutting-edge technologies are making businesses more productive, we explain this hot new trend.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
How to Innovate in E-commerce
Marketing

How to Innovate in E-commerce

Zappos Labs brings startup spirit to an online powerhouse.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 2 min read
What's Fashionable in Apparel E-Commerce
Marketing

What's Fashionable in Apparel E-Commerce

Our look at three of the top e-commerce clothing sites.
Entrepreneur Staff | 8 min read
Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2018
