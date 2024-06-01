Start Up | June 2024

Start Up magazine
The 10 Hottest Trends in Franchising
If you're looking to buy a franchise, start with this list. We break down 10 of the industry's hottest trends, and more than 400 brands to choose from.
Which Franchise Model is Right For You? Here's How to Choose.
There are thousands of brands and concepts, but franchises generally fall under two business models: "brick-and-mortar" and "service-based." Which is the best choice for you?
After Being Laid Off Twice in 2 Years, He Realized He Could 'Be Brave,' or 'Fail to Attain My Potential.' Now His Business Makes Over $1 Million a Year.
At 41, Josh Grinstead knew he was at a crossroads.
These Four Words Can Change The Way You Approach Every Impossible Task
When a door closes, this is the question that opens a window.
3 Common Myths About Franchising That You Need to Stop Believing
Tackling three myths about franchising and making the argument for why companies should consider the franchising model to scale their businesses and why it can be an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs to create economic and social value.
I Was a Franchisee And Now I'm a Franchisor. Here's My Parting Advice to New Franchisees.
Step one: Ask yourself what kind of lifestyle you want.
Why Taco Bell's New Boss Says He's 'Not the Dictionary Definition of a CEO'
Taco Bell continues its reign atop the Franchise 500 under innovative leadership that defies traditional norms, paving the way for a new era in fast food excellence.
What It's Really Like to Become a Franchisee: Expectations vs. Reality
A recent survey in partnership with Franchise Business Review provides unfiltered perspectives from new franchisees, shedding light on the realities of starting and operating a franchise.
'There's an Inevitability' that AI Will Transform the Franchise Industry. Here's How It's Already Happening.
From drive-thru assistants to local marketing campaigns, franchisees and franchisors are already busy putting AI to work.
How Doing Good in the Community Is Great for Your Business
Many franchisees don't appreciate the potential social impact of their business, and how that impact can actually make them more money.