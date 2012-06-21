Get All Access for $5/mo

A Common Personal Finance Mistake New 'Treps Make Starting your own business will affect many parts of your life, including how you manage your finances.

By Catherine Clifford

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A Common Personal Finance Mistake New â€˜Treps MakeStarting a business affects your life in many ways outside of work, in particular the way you manage your personal finances. One of the biggest mistakes new entrepreneurs make is not keeping their personal and business finances separate.

"They move money back and forth and it is very important to keep their records separate," says Edward Wacks, a business financial advisor based in Plantation, Fla. This commingling of finances, Wacks says, can have some damaging implications for your business down the road.

For example, if you are paying business expenses with personal funds or vice versa, it becomes challenging from an accounting standpoint to know what your profits or revenues are for your business, says Wacks. That makes filing your business taxes a headache.

Related: 9 Things Startups Must Know Before Approaching Lenders

Also, without a clear division in your finances, your personal assets are less protected if your business is sued or you take out a business loan and can't pay it back.

"Many entrepreneurs are great salespeople, but they are not as good with the inside" of a business, the metaphorical financial guts of a company, says Wacks.

Here are three tips for protecting your personal finances as a business owner:

1. Keep separate bank accounts. Taking this one step to separate business from personal will make the biggest difference, especially at tax time when you document your business' profits and losses. While this might seem obvious, Wacks says this is a common mistake he has seen startups make.

Related: 3 Online Tools To Find Funding

2. Think like you have business partners, even if you don't. To prevent yourself from getting lax about keeping your finances separate, think as though you have business partners, says Wacks. You wouldn't expect your business partners to pay for your groceries or the recent fill-up at the gas station: that will have to come out of your personal piggy bank.

3. Don't mix credit card purchases. When it comes time to pull out the plastic, keep one credit card strictly for business expenses and a separate one for personal purchases. Otherwise, trying to parse the business charges from personal ones on your monthly statement after the fact can get confusing.

Related: 4 Mistakes to Avoid When Applying for a Bank Loan

What is your best advice for keeping business and personal finances separate? Leave your comment below or respond to other reader comments.

Catherine Clifford

Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC

Catherine Clifford is senior entrepreneurship writer at CNBC. She was formerly a senior writer at Entrepreneur.com, the small business reporter at CNNMoney and an assistant in the New York bureau for CNN. Clifford attended Columbia University where she earned a bachelor's degree. She lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. You can follow her on Twitter at @CatClifford.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Are Apple Smart Glasses in the Works? Apple Is Eyeing Meta's Ran-Ban Success Story, According to a New Report.

Meta has sold more than 700,000 pairs of smart glasses, with demand even ahead of supply at one point.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

The 'Richest' U.S. City Probably Isn't Where You Think It Is

It's not located in New York or California.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Hybrid Workers Were Put to the Test Against Fully In-Office Employees — Here's Who Came Out On Top

Productivity barely changed whether employees were in the office or not. However, hybrid workers reported better job satisfaction than in-office workers.

By Sherin Shibu