Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Could Lower Card 'Swipe' Fees Create 240,000 Jobs?

By Carol Tice Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week, new laws take effect offering consumers more protection from credit-card interest rate and fee hikes. But activists say one area of profiteering in credit cards was overlooked in the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009--interchange, or credit-card "swipe" fees.

The consumer/business advocacy group Consumers For Competitive Choice released a study today by former U.S. Undersecretary of Commerce Robert Shapiro, "The Costs of Charging It" in America, which looks at the problem of excessive swipe fees.

In the nine months between passage of reform and implementation this week, the study says, banks have been busy cranking up swipe fees. In 2008 alone, banks reaped $48 billion from swipe fees, the report says, up 300 percent in less than a decade. Many merchants will tell you they often lose money on small purchases due to the size of their swipe fees.

"Every dollar spent on swipe fees is a dollar not being spent hiring employees or passing savings on to consumers," the group notes. The study's estimate: If swipe fees were cut to the level that merely covered their cost, the savings to businesses could create 242,000 jobs. Consumers would have roughly $230 more per household to spend, stimulating retail spending and leading to more hiring.

Of course, it's probably a pipe dream that the cost of processing card swipes would ever become a zero-profit activity. But if fees were simply cut to where they were just a few years back, it could remove a substantial merchant cost.

Are swipe fees a major problem, or a minor annoyance? Weigh in with a comment and let us know.
Carol Tice

Owner of Make a Living Writing

Longtime Seattle business writer Carol Tice has written for Entrepreneur, Forbes, Delta Sky and many more. She writes the award-winning Make a Living Writing blog. Her new ebook for Oberlo is Crowdfunding for Entrepreneurs.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These Are the Highest Paying Jobs in Every U.S. State, According to a New Report

Certain states pay higher salaries for the same job.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Starting a Business

I Wish I Knew These Four Things Before Starting My Own Business

Starting a business is hard work to say the least. These are four lessons I wish someone had shared with me before going solo, so I'm here to share them with you.

By Amy M Chambers
Growing a Business

This CEO Says Prioritizing Purpose Over Profit Is Key to Consistent Growth and Sustainable Profit — Here's Why.

It's time you ask yourself as a leader if the business you are running is focused only on monetary gains or fulfills a larger purpose. This CEO explains the benefits of building a purpose-focused business that leads you toward consistent and sustainable profit.

By Divyesh Patel
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Models

How to Become an AI-Centric Business (and Why It's Crucial for Long-Term Success)

Learn the essential steps to integrate AI at the core of your operations and stay competitive in an ever-evolving landscape.

By Alex Goryachev