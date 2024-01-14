Why pay someone to do what H&R Block can help you do yourself?

Whether you're managing a startup or you're your only employee, you might be missing out during tax season. In fact, gig economy workers, including freelancers, tend to lose money during tax season through missed deductions, according to one Fox Business report.

If you want to help your business during tax season, try some software that simplifies the whole process. H&R Block Deluxe Tax Software is a comprehensive solution for individuals looking to simplify the tax filing process, and it comes with a separate Tax Preparation and Deduction Bundle. Get the whole tax package while it's on sale for just $39.99.

Stress-free tax season.

This bundle comes in two parts. The first is the H&R Block Tax Software, which gives you tools to search for deductions while also simplifying your federal filing. This software provides step-by-step guidance covering over 350 credits and deductions so you can confidently navigate the tax preparation process. In the rare event of an audit, worry-free audit support provides free in-person assistance to represent the user at no additional cost.

The software includes five free federal e-files and allows unlimited federal preparation and print. You can even get access to a vast help center with more than 13,000 searchable articles, FAQs, and tips on tax preparation.

And make sure to check out all 15 courses in the 2023 Tax Preparation and Deduction Bundle, covering everything from income tax for small businesses to tax prep for self-employed business income.

File your taxes easily.

Don't pay someone to do what H&R Block can help you do yourself.

January 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the deadline to get H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe and the Tax Prep and Deduction Bundle for $39.99 (reg. $299), with no coupon needed.

