Billions of dollars are left unclaimed from this federal program for small businesses.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The last three years have destroyed many businesses, both small and large. People who poured their lives into retail stores, mechanic shops, marketing agencies, and other types of businesses were financially ruined thanks to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Worse, there have been so few financial options available. Some individuals are even having serious tax challenges over the options they chose.

An Employee Retention Credit (ERC) program was launched, but few businesses knew how to properly navigate the application process, handle the paperwork, or deal with old records and felt completely lost…that is, until now.

Financial Match is helping businesses of all sizes get the maximum payout available as quickly as possible.

Landscapers, hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, and even appliance shops are eligible to get up to $26,000 per employee for 2020 and 2021. With Financial Match's help, it's possible to get this money and turn those red ledgers black again.

The Employee Retention Credit (ERC) program gives eligible employers payroll tax credits for wages and health insurance paid to employees. Businesses have the opportunity to claim ERC for up to three years retroactively.

ERC filings made easy.

Financial Match says it has helped businesses obtain tens of millions of dollars through the ERC program.

With the goal of making the complicated simple, Financial Match works with licensed CPAs and other financial professionals to help companies walk through the application process one step at a time.

Financial Match's team ensures all the numbers are accurate and fit within the ERC regulations. They also take care of the paperwork so business owners can focus on running the business.

Check today to see if Financial Match can help you obtain ERC funds.

Getting the maximum ERC credits allowed.

The ERC program was created to encourage employers to hold on to employees on their payrolls for as long as possible during the pandemic.

To qualify for ERC, organizations must meet certain criteria. They must be businesses or tax-exempt organizations that were partially or fully shut down because of COVID-19. Business owners must also show they experienced a decline in sales/revenue compared to 2019 receipts.

Getting help with a complicated application.

The ERC application requires in-depth answers to complicated questions such as:

Year over-year revenue comparisons for 2019, 2020, and 2021

What counts as "qualified wages" under the ERC program

In addition, current tax laws may have changed, so dealing with issues of compliance can be quite difficult.

This is why having people that know the ins and outs on your side can make a huge difference between success and failure on the application.

Putting Financial Match to work for your business.

Letting the Financial Match pros help you complete your application is a simple process.

Take a qualification quiz

Fill out the application with Financial Match's help

Work to get documents and information

Get paid by the IRS

Financial Match has helped:

One restaurant obtain more than $900,000 in ERC Credits

A construction company obtain more than $400,000 in ERC credits

A mechanical supply companies obtain almost $1.2 million in ERC credits

They can make it easier for businesses to focus on the bottom line, and not on mountains of federal paperwork that can be time-consuming, anxiety-causing and confusing.

You can find out right now if you and your business are eligible for ERC credits and if Financial Match can help you get them.

Billions of dollars are there to help you. Don't let this opportunity go to waste.

Click here to see if you're eligible for up to $26,000 per employee.