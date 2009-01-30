IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: HometownQuotes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I have long been in contact with Krista Farmer,a public relations rep for HometownQuotes.

Some weeks ago, she made a comment about being "blessed" to work where she did. She added that her bosses, Bob and Hunter, had created the perfect working environment, with an open-door policy and babies in the workplace (lucky).

Now, there are plenty of bosses across America that treat their co-workers like friends and they get the best out of them.There's always a fair percentage of good bosses vs. bad bosses. And then I thought, so why not reward good behavior?

So I asked Bob and Hunter some...IMPORTANT QUESTIONS!

NAME: Hunter Ingram (30), Bob Klee (49)

COMPANY: HometownQuotes, an insurance quoting company

STARTED: 2003

WEBSITE: www.hometownquotes.com

HEADQUARTERS: Franklin, Tenn.



FAVORITE SONGS OF ALL TIME:

BK: "Thank You" by Ray Boltz

HI: "Round Here" by Counting Crows



IMPORTANT QUESTIONS

1.Which celebrity of the 20th Century do you think should be considered agreat American philosopher? My choice is Groucho Marx.

HI: FDR.

BK: Bob Hope.



2. What is the most accurate occasion to wear a top hat these days?

HI: Halloween.

BK: Lincoln's birthday.