Money & Finance - Page 3
Money on your mind? From side hustles to cryptocurrencies, there are many ways of making money. See tips on how to make money and details on financing options.
10 Significant Ways A Second Donald Trump Administration Could Impact Your Taxes
Taxes would go down for most of us. But whether or not that's a good thing is up for discussion.
Latest from Money & Finance
- This Couple Started a Side Hustle Out of Their Volkswagen. It Made $1 Million a Month Last Year and Is 'So Fulfilling.'
- He Had $75 When He Immigrated to the U.S. as a Refugee. Then He Started a Business — and Grew It to $1.2 Billion.
- Which Candidate's Tax Plan is Better for Small Businesses? Here's What You Need to Know.
- Palantir CEO Says the Company 'Eviscerated' Sales So Hard Execs Have Stopped Talking About How 'Crazy' He Is
- The 'Richest' U.S. City Probably Isn't Where You Think It Is
More Posts on Money & Finance
Palantir CEO Says the Company 'Eviscerated' Sales So Hard Execs Have Stopped Talking About How 'Crazy' He Is
Palantir provides AI tools to the U.S. military and allies. Its CEO, Alex Karp, has served in the role since 2004 and works out of a barn in New Hampshire.
The 'Richest' U.S. City Probably Isn't Where You Think It Is
It's not located in New York or California.
At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.
Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.
These College Classmates Started a Side Hustle to Solve a Common Household Problem — Then Scaled It From $0 to Over $50 Million in Under 4 Years
Tumble co-founders Justin Soleimani and Zach Dannett envisioned a better, easier-to-handle kind of rug — so they got to work on it.
The U.S. Economy Was Expected to Add 100,000 Jobs in October—It Actually Added 12,000. Here's Why.
It's the smallest increase since December 2020.
Customers Have a Favorite Payment Method — But 30% of Businesses Don't Accept It. Are You Driving Business Away?
This article examines the surprising gap between what consumers want in payment options and what small businesses currently offer. It also provides strategies for small business owners looking to adapt to these preferences and enhance customer loyalty.
'Additional Human Touch': Starbucks Has a Turnaround Plan That Includes Buying 200,000 Sharpies. Here's Why.
Faced with declining sales, Starbucks has a comeback plan that involves several changes to stores and menus. Here's a look at the changes coming to your store.
How to Effectively Manage Intangible Assets for Long-Term Business Success
Intangible assets, unlike physical ones, may evolve to a point where the business objective no longer has the capacity to utilize them effectively. This evolution triggers the need for transformation, potentially turning an intangible asset into a product for sale.
The Government Is Forcing Business Owners to Share Personal Data or Get Fined $10,000 — So Why Don't More People Know About It?
The Treasury Department wants to know who owns your business, and the smaller your business, the more attention you should pay.
These Are the 10 Best U.S. Cities for Renters — and the 5 Worst
A new survey found some cities in the Midwest were more affordable for renters.
A Billionaire Founder Admits He Had 'Horrible Habits' — Then He Started a Morning Routine That 'Transformed' His Life
Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky used to go to sleep at 2 a.m. and skip his morning workout.