10 Significant Ways A Second Donald Trump Administration Could Impact Your Taxes

Taxes would go down for most of us. But whether or not that's a good thing is up for discussion.

By Gene Marks

Business News

Palantir CEO Says the Company 'Eviscerated' Sales So Hard Execs Have Stopped Talking About How 'Crazy' He Is

Palantir provides AI tools to the U.S. military and allies. Its CEO, Alex Karp, has served in the role since 2004 and works out of a barn in New Hampshire.

By Kelsey Vlamis
Money & Finance

The 'Richest' U.S. City Probably Isn't Where You Think It Is

It's not located in New York or California.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

These College Classmates Started a Side Hustle to Solve a Common Household Problem — Then Scaled It From $0 to Over $50 Million in Under 4 Years

Tumble co-founders Justin Soleimani and Zach Dannett envisioned a better, easier-to-handle kind of rug — so they got to work on it.

By Amanda Breen
By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

Customers Have a Favorite Payment Method — But 30% of Businesses Don't Accept It. Are You Driving Business Away?

This article examines the surprising gap between what consumers want in payment options and what small businesses currently offer. It also provides strategies for small business owners looking to adapt to these preferences and enhance customer loyalty.

By Ben Richmond
Business News

'Additional Human Touch': Starbucks Has a Turnaround Plan That Includes Buying 200,000 Sharpies. Here's Why.

Faced with declining sales, Starbucks has a comeback plan that involves several changes to stores and menus. Here's a look at the changes coming to your store.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How to Effectively Manage Intangible Assets for Long-Term Business Success

Intangible assets, unlike physical ones, may evolve to a point where the business objective no longer has the capacity to utilize them effectively. This evolution triggers the need for transformation, potentially turning an intangible asset into a product for sale.

By Majeed Javdani
Money & Finance

The Government Is Forcing Business Owners to Share Personal Data or Get Fined $10,000 — So Why Don't More People Know About It?

The Treasury Department wants to know who owns your business, and the smaller your business, the more attention you should pay.

By Gene Marks
Living

These Are the 10 Best U.S. Cities for Renters — and the 5 Worst

A new survey found some cities in the Midwest were more affordable for renters.

By David James
Business News

A Billionaire Founder Admits He Had 'Horrible Habits' — Then He Started a Morning Routine That 'Transformed' His Life

Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky used to go to sleep at 2 a.m. and skip his morning workout.

By Sherin Shibu