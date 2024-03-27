You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

By Entrepreneur Store

Everyone knows that there is no "sure thing" on the stock market, but maximizing available data and information can go a long way toward achieving financial success. If you're aiming to expand your business portfolio, there's an app that delivers trusted intel on a daily basis at a surprisingly low price.

Through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, you can purchase a lifetime premium plan for the popular Tykr Stock Screener app with an additional $20 off by using coupon code GET20. This low-priced, one-time purchase is primed to pay off with future peace of mind as a more confident trader and potentially in long-term earnings.

Tykr is designed to teach users how to identify high-risk and low-risk investments, providing real-time information on domestic and international stocks alike. This app also generates scores for specific stocks, supplying plenty to consider before making any moves.

Tykr serves up details on more than 30,000 stocks, and a premium plan expands your tool kit to include portfolio trackers and specialized filters. You'll also gain access to a community forum where you can share and compare experiences with other knowledgeable investors.

Tykr has a Trustpilot score of 4.9 out of 5 and a 4.8 rating on our store based on verified buyer reviews, including one from March 2024 that reads, "Tykr Stock Screener is a great product for me. It provides a reliable tool and awesome after-sale service to help make a meaningful stock trading decision. I love the Screener and would certainly recommend it."

Use daily insights to gain stock market confidence by picking up a premium plan to the Tykr Stock Screener app with an extra $20 savings via coupon code GET20 through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
