Save Big with This AI Tax App

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When was the last time you saved $3,700 for your business in five minutes? You could save this average amount with the AI-powered tax app FlyFin. Great for freelancers, self-employed individuals, independent contractors, and small business owners, this tax program could save you thousands while only costing you $49 for a three-year exclusive subscription.

Prepping for the April deadline can cause dread in the most prepared taxpayer. But as a business owner or self-employed worker, the stakes double. If you're looking to avoid paying for an expensive accountant but still need some help, FlyFin's AI-powered and CPA-prepared tax returns can help.

Imagine having unlimited access to a CPA 24/7 during tax season with an AI program that automatically calculates every possible write-off. FlyFin does most of the work for you while saving you money.

That's why AITECH awarded FlyFin its Best AI Product of the year. Here's how it works: Link your financial accounts in the app and then let FlyFin look through your records for possible tax deductions. Then, you can scroll through your possible deductions and accept the ones you want to use. After that, you consult a CPA via the app for any questions.

FlyFin doesn't come in handy just in April. It also estimates quarterly tax payments and lets you pay them directly from the app. At year-end, prep and file federal and state returns in the app.

Included audit insurance and CPA preparers help you feel confident about submitting your forms. FlyFin even boasts 4.6 out of 5 stars on the Apple App Store and 4.1 on Google Play.

This typically $252 three-year subscription is now available for $49 — that's best-on-web pricing! See what FlyFin could save you this tax season.

Prices subject to change.