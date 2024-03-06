Start Investing in Real Estate with 20% Off on a Mashvisor Pro Plan Through March 10 Using AI technology, Mashvisor says it can help you find the best long-term and short-term markets to invest in across the U.S.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For the many entrepreneurs out there who are looking for proven and lucrative ways to scale their business, real estate is a market that's not to be slept on. Keeping up with exciting and promising opportunities could lead you to new revenue streams and passive income to support your other business dreams.

A great way to dip your toes into real estate investing is with a helpful platform like Mashvisor. You can save an extra 20% on a lifetime subscription to its Professional Plan with code ENJOY20 through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Rated over 4/5 stars on Trustpilot, Mashvisor uses AI technology to deliver users regular updates and coverage of over 95% of U.S. real estate markets. It can help you find the best long-term and short-term markets to invest in across the U.S., the company says. It can also break down the value of these markets and investments in them with scores and filtering systems for metrics like rental revenue, cap rate, crime rate, and more.

Mashvisor comes with tools to help users discover promising properties and short-term rentals with an intuitive Airbnb calculator tool that helps you price properties easily.

This discounted Professional Plan can be yours for life with a one-time payment. It includes search capabilities for multifamily and foreclosure properties. It also supports exporting up to 60 searches to Excel each month.

Don't forget that this lifetime subscription to the Mashvisor Professional Plan saves you an extra 20% with code ENJOY20 through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

