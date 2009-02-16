📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Taco Truck Tweets For Traffic

By Dennis Romero

entrepreneur daily

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

tofu-tacos.jpgKogi Korean BBQ, an Asian-fusion taco truck, has created a sensation in Los Angeles in part by using Twitter to beam its latest location to fervent customers.

While other well-regarded taco trucks in the L.A. area have made their names by staking claims to well-trafficked intersections, Kogi is a roaming gastronomical party--adding an element of hide-and-seek to its already unique pairing of Asian-flavored elements (Korean barbecue beef, soy sauce, cabbage) to the palette of the Mexican taco. As the Los Angeles Times reported recently, Kogi is the brainchild of Filipino Mark Manguera and his Korean-American wife, Caroline. Her sister Alice helps the pair with Twitter, broadcasting the truck's latest location.

With a serious chef, Roy Choi, on-board, the truck has caught the attention of L.A. hipsters, movers and shakers. The rolling eatery is sometimes accompanied by a DJ. And Manguera has fielded interest from celebrity intensive restaurant-and-club chain SBE.

For now, reports the Times, Kogi is sticking to the road: It recently rolled out a second truck.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Living

Amazon, Apple Employees Share a Surging Workplace Complaint That Can Overshadow Even the Biggest Salaries

A new analysis gives insight into the employee experience at some of the largest companies in the U.S.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

When This Entrepreneur Couldn't Decide What to Name His Business, He Started a $2,000-a-Month Side Hustle to Help — Now It Earns Over $10 Million a Year

Darpan Munjal, founder and CEO of AI-powered startup ecosystem Atom, offered $50 to anyone who could help with the creativity block.

By Amanda Breen
Living

Get Your Mom Two Dozen Roses for Her Special Day for $50, Shipped

This special package offers fresh flowers handpicked from the farm and shipped directly to your door.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

Here's the Vital Thing That Founders Should Be Thinking About 'Morning, Noon, and Night,' According to This Female-Focused Company CEO

Coco Meers, the CEO and co-founder of Equilibria, a women-focused company that specializes in CBD products, on what it takes to sustain success.

By William Salvi
Franchise

From Pups to Profits — These Are The Top Pet Franchises For 2024

From dog training to traditional grooming to swanky pet spas, explore the highest-ranking pet franchise opportunities and tap into the thriving pet industry.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Real Estate

Buying and Selling Tips From a Guy Who Has Helped People Flip Over $100 Million in Real Estate

Jerry Norton, founder of Flipping Mastery, shares the real estate investment techniques he teaches and the personal passions that have fueled his success.

By Jeff Fenster