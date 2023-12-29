Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Artificial intelligence has now come to the real estate industry. Now, new users can use accurate data updated with AI to manage their rental property better by making more informed decisions with a lifetime subscription to Mashvisor's Lite Plan for just $39.99.

There's nothing better than accurate, up-to-date real estate market data from across the U.S. for optimizing property analysis and making the most of opportunities, and that's how Mashvisor can give you an edge in staying ahead of competitors.

The platform uses a variety of machine learning and AI algorithms to turn raw data from Zillow, MLS, Airbnb.com, the Census Bureau, and Rentometer into actionable analysis. That will allow you to find the most outstanding short-term and best long-term rental markets in the country.

Then, you'll want to find the best properties in those markets, and it'll be easy to filter for the ones you prefer by setting the criteria for budget, location, property size and type, and more.

There is an Airbnb calculator that can determine the income potential of a property in mere seconds. Mashvisor can take the guesswork out of pricing your Airbnb properties and optimize your rates, making managing short-term rentals a breeze.

You can search multiple cities and stay current with regulations for short-term rentals in over 500 cities. It's easy to see why Mashvisor has a rating of "Excellent" on Trustpilot.

It's time to take advantage of how AI can help your business.

