This 'Brain Food' Company Aims to Disrupt an $38B+ Industry Here's your chance to get in on the ground floor.

By StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TruBrain

Anybody can invest alongside professional venture capitalists and contribute to the future's most promising companies. For instance, right now, for as little as $351, you can invest in the already-profitable TruBrain alongside venture capitalists who have also invested in Reddit, Uber, and AirBnB. TruBrain is in the nootropics industry, which recently made news with giant food company Unilever acquiring Onnit, who also plays in the hot nootropics space. Nootropics are supplements and other substances that claim to improve cognitive funtions like memory and creativity. Time is running out to invest as TruBrain nears the launch of the bespoke "brain food" product line.

What is TruBrain?

In the fast-paced digital age, we're constantly on the go and our brains are practically never powered down to relax. That leads to burnout and under-performance. TruBrain wants you to perform at your peak with focus and ease so they've developed some of the highest-quality nootropics and ketones on the market.

This "Brain Food" helps support the biological conditions necessary for peak cognitive performance. Essentially, they give a natural nudge to what's already working in your brain so you can focus on the task at hand and thrive.

TruBrain's Brain Food is PhD neuroscientist designed and uses only the highest-quality ingredients that have been tested extensively and proven to be effective, the company says. TruBrain's products have changed the way customers approach both work and life, with a new natural efficiency that helps them succeed everywhere.

Due to their commitment to quality, TruBrain says it is at the top of the $6 billion nootropics and $12 billion ketones industries, having already reached profitability with $15 million in lifetime sales. With years of scientific research, TruBrain is growing into a personalized healthcare giant that will offer a bespoke healthcare journey for all customers' cognitive needs.

Why invest in TruBrain?

First, TruBrain reached profitability in 2019, with $15 million in lifetime sales after two successful funding rounds of $1.6 million from leading VCs like Sherpa Ventures and 500 Startups. TruBrain has shipped 6M drinks worldwide and is leading the way in a potentially $38 billion industry and offers a unique opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Secondly, TruBrain is led by visionary executives with wide experience in the neuroscience, healthcare, and consumer sectors. CEO Chris Thompson has managed billion-dollar brands for Unilever, one of the largest CPG companies in the world. Dr. Andrew Hill has a Ph.D. in Cognitive Neuroscience from UCLA and has done extensive research on how attention operates in the brain. Dr. Hill has extensive experience working with clinical and research populations in neurodevelopmental, inpatient, and outpatient environments and brings his expertise to TruBrain.

How do I invest in TruBrain?

Investing in TruBrain is easy. Head over to this link to invest and bear in mind that there are investor perks for different funding amounts: For as little as $351, every investor receives stock in TruBrain along with $159 worth of product and merchandise + up to a 50 percent lifetime discount.

Wavy Line
StackCommerce

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Account Manager

Editor's Pick

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

Investing Finance Mental Health

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

How to Harness the Power of Data Analytics for Business Growth

To thrive in the competitive landscape, entrepreneurs must understand and leverage the power of data analytics.

By Aidan Sowa
Latest News

9 Ways to Harness Entrepreneurial Skills in Medicine

Entrepreneurship and medicine may seem like divergent paths, but integrating entrepreneurial skills into medicine can lead to innovative solutions and professional fulfillment.

By Adam Eid Ramsey, MD
Culture

Boost Morale With a Low-Cost Golf Party Game

Increase employee retention with a fun game of backyard party golf.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

Trendspotting 101 — How to Stay Ahead of the Curve in Your Industry

Learn how to spot and capitalize on emerging trends in your industry with these practical tips.

By Candice Georgiadis
Business News

California Woman Arrested For $60 Million Postal Service Scam

Lijuan "Angela" Chen faces two charges that each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

By Emily Rella