This Stock Trading Course Bundle Is on Sale for $24.97, Now Through January 7 Regularly $400, this eight-course bundle features more than 14 hours of content on candlestick trading and analyzing stocks.

By Entrepreneur Store

The new year is upon us, and it's no secret that it's a time when a lot of us look at how we can improve our personal and professional selves moving forward. One tried-and-true approach to improvement is self-education, and that is especially true for those working in and around the stock market. To help you start learning more, you can get The 2024 Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle on sale for $24.97 (reg. $400) through January 7th.

This eight-course bundle features more than 14 hours of content on candlestick trading and analyzing stocks for those who are just beginning in the world of day trading, as well as those who are looking to build on more advanced sets of knowledge.

Among the several great courses in this bundle, Day Trading for Dummies: 1-Hour Beginner Course is great for virtually any user, and it could be argued that it's worth the $25 bundle fee all on its own. Other course focuses include volume trading, tape reading, and swing trading strategies.

The courses are all taught by Travis Rose — a trading and investing professional with an average rating of 4.5/5 stars.

The 2024 Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle is on sale for $24.97 (reg. $400) through January 7th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

