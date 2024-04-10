You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

This Top Stock Screening App is Less Than $100 for a Limited Time Mitigate your investment risk and make a splash in the stock market with Tykr Stock Screener.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Investing in the stock market can feel intimidating, especially if you're an entrepreneur navigating tight budgets. With finite resources, you want to make sure you're making the best money decisions for yourself and your business. You may not have a Wall Street education or connections, but anybody can use Tykr Stock Screener to learn more about the market and find an edge.

Through April 16th only, save an extra 20 percent on a lifetime subscription with code ENJOY20.

This all-in-one stock screening and education app gives you instant access to more than 30,000 US and international stocks. Each stock is complete with a profile, created by Tykr's open-source algorithm, that gives you a breakdown of why that stock may, or may not be worth your investment. Every stock on Tykr has transparent calculations that lead to a a categorization of being On Sale, Watch, or Overpriced, along with a score indicating its overall financial strength. The higher the score, the safer the stock, allowing you to maintain a high Margin of Safety (MOS) while investing.

Tykr covers the stock market, but it also offers insights to more than 1,600 ETFs and 1,800 cryptocurrencies, so you can round out your portfolio safely. With deep insights into every stock, you'll be able to navigate the complexities of the market with greater confidence and make decisions about your financial future that you feel better about.

Tykr has earned top reviews from many industry leaders, with a 4.5/5-star rating on Capterra and 4.9/5-star ratings on Trustpilot and AppSumo.

Find out why when you get a lifetime subscription to Tykr Stock Screener for just $95.99 (reg. $900) when you use promo code ENJOY20. Redeem the code by 11:59 p.m. PT on April 16 to get the deal.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Insurance Agent Started a Side Hustle Inspired By Nostalgia for His Home State — Now It Earns Nearly $40,000 a Month

After moving to New York City, Danny Trejo started a business to stay in touch with his roots — literally.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Those Super Bowl Dunkin' Tracksuits Still Haven't Shipped: 'Communication Has Been Nonexistent'

The tracksuits sold out on the day of Super Bowl LVIII in February.

By Emily Rella
Personal Finance

Take Stock of Your Investment Options With This $23.99 Masterclass

Find out how to read candlestick charts and trade smarter.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Starbucks Wants to Make Its Stores Quieter — Here's How the Coffee Company Is Making It Happen

Starbucks plans to introduce about 650 new stores and renovate about 1,000 with sound-absorbing ceiling panels by October.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

3 Ways to Get on The Road to Franchising — And How to Find the Right Business For You

Although franchising contributes significantly to the US economy, most US business schools lack dedicated franchising curriculums. These three sources will help you get started and find out which franchise is right for you.

By Alicia Miller
Leadership

Organized Labor Disputes Are on the Rise. Here's Why Leaders Should Pay Attention

Any broad shift in dynamics between workers and management has implications for the present and future of employment in the United States. A deeper understanding of the forces at work could be valuable for a variety of businesses.

By Jesse Meschuk