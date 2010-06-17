Tips 158-159: Get a Smarter Browser
Get a Smarter BrowserNeed to surf the web on the go but hate the browser that came with your smartphone? Check out free alternatives such as Opera Mini and Skyfire; the latter is one of the few that supports Flash, so you can watch, say, an instructional video posted on a site.
One caveat: Even the best mobile browser doesn't always deliver a satisfying experience. That's a major reason why smartphone apps were created--and why they're so popular. So if switching browsers doesn't help with the sites you've got to have on the go, check to see if those sites offer an app.
Use Social Networking to Keep in Touch with Clients, the Media and MoreDepending on your industry, social networking services such as Twitter and Facebook can be more effective than e-mail for spreading the word about new products, promos and press releases. Most of those services now offer smartphone apps, which means you don't have to wait until you're at a PC to post something.
To save even more time, consider apps--such as Pixelpipe and ShoZu--that let you upload to multiple sites simultaneously from your smartphone.
