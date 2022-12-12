Looks like the foes of Elon Musk finally got their chance to jeer at the billionaire in person.

Getty Images

During a Punchline Comedy Club event on Sunday, December 11 comedian Dave Chappelle decided to bring Musk on stage at the Chase Center in San Francisco, which garnered a rather vocal reaction from the audience.

In a video that's been viewed over 1.4 million times on Twitter, Chappelle can be heard introducing Musk to the crowd as the "richest man in the world," which was swiftly met with what sounds like a chorus of boos.

"You weren't expecting this, were you?" Musk says to Chappelle, in reference to the less-than-warm reaction from the crowd.

Turns out Twitter can, in fact, be real life. https://t.co/FFpups1yEy pic.twitter.com/41jcZgdDR4 — Steven Goffman (@SteveGoffman) December 12, 2022

Chappelle cheekily replied, "It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience," in reference to the mass layoffs at Twitter that Musk rolled out last month. The comedian then joked that the people booing Musk probably had "terrible seats in the stadium."

After the video made its rounds, Musk decided to chime in and defend himself, claiming that most of the loud noises were actually cheers, not boos.

Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that's a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter).



It's almost as if I've offended SF's unhinged leftists … but nahhh. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

"That's a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life," Musk said.

Chappelle hasn't commented publicly on the incident.

Musk has been under scrutiny lately due to his chaotic takeover of Twitter, which has included countless complaints and claims by employees, even forcing employees into an ultimatum-style contract where Twitter workers had to agree to Musk's vision of Twitter "2.0" or accept three months severance and exit the company.

The billionaire briefly lost his status as the richest man in the world last week to Bernard Arnault, the co-founder and CEO of Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, but regained the top spot shortly thereafter.

As of Monday morning, Musk was ranked No. 2 on the world's wealthiest list, with his net worth noted at an estimated $183.7 billion.