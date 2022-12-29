Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Greta Thunberg Throws Knockout Punch at Kickboxing Champion

The eco-activist's tweet goes viral after lashing back at a taunt from Andrew Tate.

The gloves are off.

Noted climate activist Greta Thunberg and former light-weight kickboxing champion Andrew Tate are in a Twitter war — and the Internet is gobbling it up.

The skirmish started yesterday when Tate tweeted a photo of himself standing next to his gas-guzzling Bugatti. Tagging Thunberg, he boasted about his 33 cars and wrote: "Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

Thunberg responded earlier today with a tweet questioning Tate's manhood. She wrote, "yes, please do enlighten me," sharing the fake email address: "smalldickenergy@getalife.com."

Polarizing figures

Both celebrities are no strangers to controversy.

Tate recently topped Google's 2022 category for trending "who is …" questions. He has been criticized for making misogynistic statements on his TikTok channel, comparing women to property and saying rape victims must "bear responsibility" for their attacks.

Thunberg is a 19-year-old climate activist from Sweden who delivered a widely-celebrated speech at the United Nations in 2021. But she has also been a target of climate change deniers who have compared her to a Nazi.

At press time, Thunberg's tweet had 82 million views. Tate's tweet had 64 million views.

