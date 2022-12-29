Greta Thunberg Throws Knockout Punch at Kickboxing Champion
The eco-activist's tweet goes viral after lashing back at a taunt from Andrew Tate.
The gloves are off.
Noted climate activist Greta Thunberg and former light-weight kickboxing champion Andrew Tate are in a Twitter war — and the Internet is gobbling it up.
The skirmish started yesterday when Tate tweeted a photo of himself standing next to his gas-guzzling Bugatti. Tagging Thunberg, he boasted about his 33 cars and wrote: "Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."
Hello @GretaThunberg— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022
I have 33 cars.
My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.
My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.
This is just the start.
Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU
Thunberg responded earlier today with a tweet questioning Tate's manhood. She wrote, "yes, please do enlighten me," sharing the fake email address: "smalldickenergy@getalife.com."
yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022
Related: Elon Musk Seeking Investors to Buy Twitter Shares at the Same Price He Paid
Polarizing figures
Both celebrities are no strangers to controversy.
Tate recently topped Google's 2022 category for trending "who is …" questions. He has been criticized for making misogynistic statements on his TikTok channel, comparing women to property and saying rape victims must "bear responsibility" for their attacks.
Thunberg is a 19-year-old climate activist from Sweden who delivered a widely-celebrated speech at the United Nations in 2021. But she has also been a target of climate change deniers who have compared her to a Nazi.
At press time, Thunberg's tweet had 82 million views. Tate's tweet had 64 million views.
