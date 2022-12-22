Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Woman Becomes Overnight Millionaire After Winning Big Off $5 Casino Bet, Gives Thousands Away to Staff

The anonymous woman from New Jersey hit the jackpot at Harrah's Atlantic City casino over the weekend -- but she didn't keep all the cash for herself.

Talk about a little holiday magic!

A New Jersey woman struck gold in Atlantic City by winning a record-breaking prize during a poker game at Harrah's Resort & Casino — and tipped the staff that dealt her the winning hand a massive thank you.

The anonymous 74-year-old woman, who hails from Monmouth County, New Jersey, cashed in on a cool $1.6 million prize after earning a royal flush off of a mere $5 bet during a progressive poker game.

The big win made her payout the highest amount on a progressive poker game that Ceasar's Entertainment group has dealt out in the state.

But the woman didn't take the money and run.

Not only did she tip a jaw-dropping $77,000 to the Harrah's staff to be split among all the dealers, but she doled out a casual $100 to every other gambler who was in the room at the time of her winning, which was at least another 25 people according to NBC10 Philadelphia.

"Most people give tips, but this was jaw-dropping," Harrah's Atlantic City director of table games Michael Zippel gushed in a statement. "Our dealers work hard all year long and truly deserve it."

Perhaps there's a touch of lottery luck lingering in the Garden State.

In October, one corner store in Lyndhurst, New Jersey won a $100,000 bonus for selling a $2.7 million lottery jackpot ticket.

Harrah's Atlantic City is a part of Caesar's Entertainment company, which was down over 55% in a one-year period as of Thursday morning.

