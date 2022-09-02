3 Top Mac Productivity Apps on Sale This Labor Day

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs have to deal with a lot. With so much on your to-do list, it's important to be as productive as possible. Tapping into increased productivity is a bit of a mental game, but it's also much easier with help from technology.

This Labor Day, you can save on some top and much more during our Your Bundle, Your Way promotion.

Check out some of the best options below:

1. iScanner App: Lifetime Subscription

When you're working remotely, you need a digital office on your phone. That's exactly what iScanner offers. The #1 Scanning App on the App Store with 4.8/5 stars and more than 80 million downloads, iScanner offers a physical document scanner, a virtual PDF scanner, a document editor, a file manager, and more tools in a single app. You can access a ton of different scanning modes and leverage a host of organizational and productivity tools to manage your files better than ever.

Get iScanner App for 79 percent off $199 at just $39.99.

2. PDF Reader Pro For Mac

PDFs are useful, but they can also be a serious pain if you have to make changes. So, trust the product that TechRadar named the Best PDF Reader for Mac and that's used on more than 60 million devices around the world. This seamless tool lets you convert PDFs to a wide range of formats, edit and annotate PDFs with ease, add watermarks and password protection for security, and so much more.

Get PDF Reader Pro For Mac for 33 percent off $59 at just $39.99.

3. Moho Animation Software: Pro Version

Looking to improve your marketing without spending a ton of money on labor or exhausting all of your time? Moho offers a more efficient alternative to traditional animation with an intuitive interface, a visual content library, and a ton of powerful features to create fun, immersive videos that will get your brand message across. With these animation tools, you'll speed up your workflow while adding fascinating new elements to your marketing strategy.

Get Moho Animation Software for 75 percent off $399 at just $99.99.

