Get All Access for $5/mo

5 CES Conference Programs Entrepreneurs Must Attend Rest your feet and give your eyes and ears a workout at these top discussion sessions.

By David Meltzer Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Frederic J. Brown | Getty Images

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is currently rocking Las Vegas and will do so for the next 3 days. If you're lucky enough to be on the floor, surrounded by the latest innovations from the more than 3,800 exhibiting companies, we don't have to tell you that it can be somewhat overwhelming. So to help cut through the noise, we've selected 5 conferences that'll leave you informed, inspired and simply blown away.

Related: 9 Must-See Products from CES

1. Sports Tech

What it entails: This discussion takes on the growing focus of digital enhancements to the sports experience in ways that create value for consumers, teams and athletes, alike.

Why entrepreneurs should care: These current platforms are being used globally by organizations like Real Madrid, Sports 1 Marketing, Brooklyn Nets and the New York Islanders.

When and where: Jan 6, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4501

Register Here

2. Robotics

What it entails: A look at how drones and autonomous mobile robots are transforming home delivery and emergency medical response.

Why entrepreneurs should care: This session brings together experts to discuss developments in delivery robotics, the need for continued testing and how to overcome regulatory and technical challenges.

When and where: Jan. 6, 9 to 10 a.m., Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4501

Register Here

Related: CES 2017: HTC Wants to Drive the VR Revolution

3. Cars

What it entails: The brightest minds from the automotive industry, academia and government discuss unexpected issues surrounding self-driving cars.

Why entrepreneurs should care: The future of self-driving cars is inevitable. You will learn what that entails for road signs, the future of parking garages, insurance policies and more.

When and where: Jan. 6, 1-2 p.m. LVCC, North Hall, N258

Register Here

4. Virtual Reality

What it entails: Senior VR executives discuss many aspects of the broader business and consumer applications of this groundbreaking technology.

Why entrepreneurs should care: It goes beyond the gaming and narrative content applications of VR and discusses what virtual reality can do.

When and where: Jan. 5, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., Aria, Level 1, Bristlecone 10

Register Here

5. Business Innovation

What it entails: A panel featuring some of the world's biggest brands. They'll discuss their startup programs and success stories.

Why entrepreneurs should care: You will here from start up founders on what works and what to avoid when partnering with big brands.

When and where: Jan. 7, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Sands, Level 1, Hall G, Booth #50248

Register Here
David Meltzer

Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach

David Meltzer, co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing and host of Entrepreneur's podcast, “The Playbook”, is a Top 100 Business Coach, global public speaker and three-time international best-selling author who has been honored by Variety as “Sports Humanitarian of the Year”.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 20-Year-Old Student Started a Side Hustle With $400 — and It Earned $150,000 Over the Summer

Jacob Shaidle launched his barbecue cleaning business Shaidle Cleaning in 2021 when he was just 15.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Everybody Wants to Be First': Nvidia CEO Says Demand for Its Blackwell AI Chip Is 'Insane'

One Nvidia Blackwell chip costs between $30,000 to $40,000.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the One Question to Ask Before Selling Your Home

Barbara Corcoran sold The Corcoran Group in 2001 for $66 million.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Meta Says Its New Movie Gen AI Is an Industry First — But a Demo Shows It Isn't Perfect

Movie Gen is too expensive to be released to the public yet, according to Meta's chief product officer.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Is Now the World's Second Richest Person, Behind Elon Musk

Meta's CEO jumped ahead of Jeff Bezos in Bloomberg's rankings this week.

By Erin Davis