Get All Access for $5/mo

5 Ways to Grow Your Instagram Following Don't just ask people to follow you on Instagram. Give them a good reason.

By Jess Ekstrom

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bloomua | Shutterstock.com

At my company, Instagram is the social media platform that results in the most engagement -- despite the fact that we actually have fewer followers on Instagram than we do on Facebook. On Instagram, we have more of our audience liking our pictures, commenting, tagging their friends and posting pictures of themselves -- including pictures of them wearing our company's headbands.

Related: Social-Media Marketing Is Not Dead: 10 Companies That Are Still Rocking It

That kind of promotion is what Instagram can offer. Here are five simple ways you can grow your own Instagram following:

1. Put your handle on your packaging and marketing materials.

Make your handle highly visible on your marketing materials and products. The chances of someone thinking about you having an Instagram and searching for you are lower than if you expose your handle for your consumer to see.

2. Send products to Instagram influencers.

What accounts does your target market follow? Find those accounts, and see if they'll do a promoted post for you. Ideally, they'll agree to posting in exchange for free products. However, a lot of times they'll impose additional fees for posting. If your site allows promo codes, see if the influencer will agree to a custom promo code, where you pay them per use. When one of the influencer's followers orders, you win and the influencer wins.

Related: Instagram Is Too Large for Your Business to Ignore

3. Comment.

Try to be engaging on other people's accounts by posting comments. Obviously, "liking" pictures is nice, but when you comment, your name and handle get more exposure than does a like.

4. Tag a friend.

Host an Instagram giveaway that requires your followers to tag a friend in the comments. Therefore, your audience will bring you new followers who may not have heard of you yet. Recently, we did a giveaway where we had our followers tag a friend and add an emoji story about their respective friendships. We got more entries than we've ever had on a giveaway!

5. Give people a reason to follow you.

Instead of just saying, "Follow us on Instagram," give people a reason. For example, my company has a charitable purpose and we encourage people to follow our Instagram to see their purchases at work. So, if you too have a fashion product, tell followers they can get style inspiration on your Instagram. Incentivize them with the content you provide rather than just telling them to follow you.

Related: 9 Tools to Improve Your Instagram Marketing

Jess Ekstrom

CEO and Founder of HeadbandsOfHope.com, Speaker and Author.

Jessica Ekstrom founded Headbands of Hope when she was a senior in college in 2012. She created the company to bring joy back to kids who have lost their hair and help fund childhood cancer research. Headbands of Hope has given tens of thousands of dollars to childhood cancer research and has donated headbands to every children's hospital in the United States.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Data & Recovery

Get Lifetime Access to 1TB of Storage for $80 with This Google Drive Alternative

FolderFort features a simple interface and guaranteed 99.99 percent uptime.

By Entrepreneur Store
Living

How Faith Powers This Entrepreneur's Ability to Persevere and Grow

Marc Contreras shares his journey from humble beginnings in Mexico to becoming a successful entrepreneur in the United States.

By Jeff Fenster
Business News

Wells Fargo Reportedly Fired More Than a Dozen Employees for Faking Keyboard Activity

The bank told Bloomberg that it "does not tolerate unethical behavior."

By Emily Rella
Leadership

Companies Everywhere Use Personality Tests to Understand Their Employees. But Is That Enough?

Employers are finding that personality tests — how their team thinks and feels — are becoming more useful than ever. But are they ethical?

By Lissele Pratt
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Devices

Stay Focused with These JBL Headphones for $25

These on-ear headphones support Siri and Hey Google along with hands-free calls.

By Entrepreneur Store