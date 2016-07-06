6 Pieces of Old Tech That Sold for Big Bucks at Auction The price tags for these devices, a few of which are made by Apple, may surprise you.

By Nina Zipkin

Emma Farrer | Getty Images

While some people are more than happy to discard or trade in their old gadgets for the latest new thing without a second thought or backward glance, there are some who hold onto their outmoded technologies and turn them around into big profits.

Some of these sales took place at storied auction houses while others were just put up for bid on eBay. Read on for some surprising big-ticket tech items.

Related: Broken Tech: Should You Fix it or Replace it? (Infographic)

1. Apple 1

In 2014, one of the remaining operational Apple 1 computers, built in 1976 in Steve Jobs' Palo Alto garage by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, sold for $905,000 in New York at Bonhams auction house.

2. iPod classic

A factory-sealed 2004 special edition U2 iPod classic -- made in the U.K. -- was sold on eBay for a whopping $90,000 in 2014.

3. iPhone 5

Slightly more current but still crazy expensive, apparently there was such a clamoring for these devices that a gold iPhone 5 went for $10,000 on eBay.

4. VHS

That's right, while VHS tech is a little clunky, it seems it is still of value to someone. A VHS of John Carpenter's Halloween sold for $13,000 in 2013.

5. Nintendo Entertainment System

In 2010, an original Nintendo gaming system and five games were auctioned off on eBay for more than $13,000.

6. Kenbak-1

The Kenbak-1, designated as one of the first-ever personal computers, sold at auction in Germany for $45,500
Nina Zipkin

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.

Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers leadership, media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

I've Sold More Than $18,000,000 in Products and Services Using This "Big" Marketing Strategy

This one single thing can be the difference between a home-run marketing campaign and one that flops.

By Svetoslav Dimitrov
By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Starbucks Is Limiting Mobile Orders to Reclaim the Coffeehouse's 'Connection' With Customers

The coffee chain has made a spate of recent changes to its stores.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Google Re-Edited Its AI-Generated Super Bowl Ad Because of a 'Cheesy' Fact Error

The tweaked commercial has been re-uploaded to YouTube.

By Erin Davis