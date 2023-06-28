This $63 App Helps Get Your Mac Working Faster Get your Mac ready to work with this $63 app.

Researchers from Robert Half Technology found that the average worker will lose up to 22 minutes of daily productivity due to technology. If your computer is running slowly, it's hard to keep up with the demands of your role, especially if you're running your own business.

Mac users can give themselves the tools to clean their Mac independently. CleanMyMac X is a top-rated Mac cleanup app that usually that you can get for life right here for 29% off.

This one-time purchase lets you download CleanMyMac X without an expiration date. You'll also get a special price on upgrading to newer versions of CleanMyMax in the future, should you need one.

In the meantime, you can take advantage of this intuitive software to clean out unnecessary files, clear your caches, remove broken downloads, and wipe away old logs and useless localizations. These cluttered files could be slowing down your computer by clogging the hard drive. At the very least, they could be the cause of all those low-storage notifications, but now you may not need to invest in an external hard drive just for your daily computing.

CleanMyMac is a 4.6-star app on the App Store, and it might become your go-to tool for keeping your computer ready for the demands of the day. This app can remove clutter from iTunes, Mail, and Photos while fighting off malware and other threats to your data and machine. If there's an app you rarely or never use, you can set CleanMyMac to remove it for you with no hassle or delegating to the IT team.

Your computer may be running slow, but this app could prevent you from needing to invest in a new one.
We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.
He 'Grew Up in Bars' and Was Drinking By Age 10 — But Entrepreneurs Changed His Life. Now a Business Owner Himself, He's Paying It Forward.
LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now
'Focus Is Just as Important as Passion': How to Avoid Entrepreneurial Deficit Disorder in Franchising
Lock
Kevin O'Leary Recommends This 6-Step Strategy for Making Money on Social Media
Lock
This Mindset Shift Changed My Life — And Gave Me the Courage to Leave My Well-Paid Full-Time Job.

