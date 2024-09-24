Get All Access for $5/mo

More than 60% of small-business owners report that cutting costs is a top priority, a recent survey by QuickBooks says. For business professionals who are trying to navigate this challenging business environment, every penny saved is vital for growth. Your software investment is one area where you can save big without sacrificing productivity.

Instead of paying for ongoing subscriptions that eat away at your budget, why not make a one-time purchase that gives you lifetime access to the tools you need? For just $34.97 (reg. $219), you can get a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license and put an end to monthly subscription fees.

As a small-business owner or freelancer, your office suite is at the core of your daily operations. From drafting proposals in Word to analyzing financials in Excel to managing emails with Outlook, having reliable tools is non-negotiable. However, subscribing to Microsoft 365 can add unnecessary recurring costs to your budget and leave you susceptible to price increases down the road.

For professionals who don't need the extra cloud features or up-to-the-minute updates of a subscription service, Microsoft Office Professional 2021 is an ideal solution. With this lifetime license, you get all the key apps you need—Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, Access, and Teams—for one affordable price, installed on one Windows PC. No subscriptions, no hidden fees—just the classic, powerful tools you know and love.

Once you purchase the Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License, you'll receive instant access to your software. You can download it and start using it right away. And with free customer support, you can rest easy knowing that help is available if you run into any issues.

Through September 30, you can get a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license for just $34.97 (reg. $219).

