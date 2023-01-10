A New Charger for the Breakroom Could Improve Your Employee Morale

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A recent study found that 69% of employees say they would work harder if they felt more appreciated by their employer. There are many ways you could make your employees see how much you appreciate their effort — even by making minor quality-of-life improvements around the office. A MagStack Foldable Three-in-One Wireless Charger could be a convenient addition for your workforce, and it's compatible with various devices.

This foldable wireless charger can power up to three devices simultaneously. It's compatible with any Qi-compatible phone and Bluetooth earbuds, including iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, and other Qi-compatible Android phones. Even Apple Watch users can power up their device using this as an Apple Watch stand (Series One through Six). Non-MagSafe phone cases can use the included metal ring for adapted wireless charging, and the floating stand lets you use your phone or watch while it's charging.

If some of your team is remote, you could even send them a MagStack for their home office. Employees who feel connected to their job are more likely to stay there, and a simple gift could be all you need.

Rated 4.5 stars out of five online, one verified user raved, "This is a great accessory for travel. Folds up nicely and is small, making it easy to charge my devices in my hotel room." Another customer wrote, "This charging station is lightweight and beautiful! Great Christmas gift for my parents this year."

https://www.youtube.com/embed/HAEVPP_Bt6U

This makes a practical gift for anyone, and you may be able to improve your employee retention with something as simple as a great wireless charger. Get the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station on sale for $44.99 (reg. $69.99) — the best price online.

