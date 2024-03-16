Add a Digital Art Gallery to Your Office for $33 Dreamscreens is a USB plug-in that can play a rotating selection of famous artworks on your TV while it sits otherwise unused.

Entrepreneurs and team leaders, do you have a TV hanging on the wall in your office? If so, you might have noticed that while it can be great for running presentations and screening videos for your team, the rest of the time, the boring, black rectangle hanging on your wall is doing nothing for office aesthetics. To add a little creativity into the mix, you can pick up this Dreamscreens 4K Digital Art Gallery on sale for $32.97 (reg. $49) for a limited time only.

This USB device is designed to easily plug into your smart TV. From there, it can play a rotating selection of more than 500 of the world's most iconic paintings from throughout history. The image files loaded on this USB drive feature 4K quality that will showcase the works with the clarity and color they deserve.

Adding a bit of customizability, Dreamscreens enables users to choose between displaying works in their original dimensions as Standard Screen or as Wide Screen versions that are stretched to fill the entire screen. You can set the Dreamscreens catalog to sit on a single work or opt for a rotating slideshow that can even be played with background music to accompany it.

Dreamscreens is rated an average of 4/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent review from a verified buyer named Carla Anderson reads, "This is a nice touch for my home entertainment." It can do the same for your office.

This Dreamscreens 4K Digital Art Gallery is on sale for $32.97 (reg. $49) for a limited time only.

