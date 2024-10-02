Get All Access for $5/mo

Answer Work Calls More Safely While Driving With This Easy-to-Install Infotainment System Connect your smartphone via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to your car.

Budding entrepreneurs and startup founders know this to be true: time is money. According to Zippia, the average business owner works more than 50 hours per week, meaning every minute counts. So when an important client or vendor calls with news, you can't afford to miss calls just because you're on the road.

Juggling your phone while your other hand is on the wheel isn't safe, but there are times when connectivity is crucial. To prioritize your safety—and avoid missing important business calls—add this wireless car display to your ride. Its nine-inch screen provides hands-free media controls and convenient navigation that seamlessly integrates with your iPhone or Android, and it's only $94.97 (reg. $179) through October 27.

On-the-road connectivity made safer

Since every entrepreneur's time is valuable, you'll appreciate that this display is easy to install, taking just a few minutes so you can zip over to the office or a client dinner.

Just select the dashboard or windshield suction cup to firmly attach the screen to your car, connect it to your car's lighter port for power, and hook it up to your speakers with an aux cable or wirelessly with an FM transmitter. Then, you can pair your smartphone via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Instead of missing calls from your co-founders or clients, you'll be able to answer your phone hands-free as you're driving. Command Siri or Google Assistant to dial up contacts or text your family that you're coming home with takeout for dinner.

If you're driving to a convention or hitting the road for a business trip, you'll love the fact that you can get real-time traffic updates and live navigation from this display. You could avoid construction or blocked roads to cut time off your drive.

This wireless car display is also equipped with a 1080p rear camera, so you can reverse your car easily. When you're backing up, the screen automatically switches to the rearview so you can back in or out of street parking spaces confidently.

Stay in the loop with your work, even when you're on the road, when you get this 9-inch wireless car display for just $94.97. This offer ends October 27 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, but supplies are limited.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
