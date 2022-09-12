Become a Cloud Professional with This AWS Training

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Over the past few decades, has changed the way we do business and made it easier to connect with people all over the world. Few innovations have been as integral to this global flattening as the Cloud. From helping businesses manage far more data to contributing to making it easier to coordinate content marketing initiatives, the Cloud has virtually limitless applications for business.

But if you're an entrepreneur, you probably don't have the resources necessary to develop and manage an enterprise cloud. Instead, like most things, you have to teach yourself. With The AWS Certified Dev & Ops Engineer Professional Training Bundle, you'll get the education you need to leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) without hiring another person.

This beginner-friendly bundle includes four courses designed to help you become certified as an AWS development and engineering professional. At the start, you'll learn the fundamentals of continuous delivery and cover the domain objectives for the process automation portion of the certification exam, which covers more than half of the exam.

From there, you'll learn how to use tools like CloudWatch and CloudTrail to monitor performance along a variety of metrics and statistics. You'll be able to set up alarms to protect your AWS account and ensure that everything is working properly. In addition, you'll be able to protect your system by setting up multi-factor authentication, getting familiar with encryption, and mastering common IT governance domains.

Finally, you'll understand the concept of eliminating single points of failure to help you scale computer resources dynamically or on a schedule, allowing you to vastly increase your organization's capabilities. This makes you a super valuable hire.

Courses are taught by SkillSuccess instructors. This organization has been featured on CNN, Entrepreneur, and Mashable. Get on the certification track with AWS. For a limited time, you can get The AWS Certified Dev & Ops Engineer Professional Training Bundle for just $29.99.

