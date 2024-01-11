Become a Developer Without a Degree with This $18 Learning Bundle Teach yourself Python coding with this online course bundle, on sale now for a limited time.

If making a career change is on your list of 2024 resolutions, you may be interested in this fact about software developers: around one-quarter of professionals do not have a degree (according to Stack Overflow). Instead, you could become a self-taught coder, build a portfolio, and land a high-paying position in the field.

This 12-course Python programming boot camp bundle could help you achieve those goals, and it's on sale for $17.97 (reg. $84) through January 14.

Explore career opportunities that interest you.

Advanced knowledge of Python could qualify you for several different positions, such as a web or game developer, data analyst, or systems administrator. The beauty of this e-course bundle is you can take the courses in any order as they pertain to your interests and move through them at your own pace with unlimited lifetime access.

Here's a closer look at just a few of the courses included and what they'll teach you:

  • Python Foundations: set up projects, use variables, and create objects and classes.
  • The Complete Python Course: Learn Python by Doing: explore other programming applications like building databases and websites.
  • Python Hands-On: follow along with real projects, exercises, assignments, and exams while building your portfolio.
  • PCEP certification prep: study for the exam with lessons in developing applications, automating tasks, and using loops.

You will also find courses that touch on other tools like Raspberry Pi, Python Turtle, Django, OpenCV, TensorFlow, and Web3.

Highly rated courses from expert instructors.

This 12-course bundle has numerous five-star ratings, one speaking to how it accommodates even those with no prior experience: "[It] starts for beginners and [I] am just now getting into coding…It's something I've always wanted to learn but never got the opportunity to."

Pave a new career path this year with this 2024 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle, discounted to $17.97 (reg. $84) through January 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no coupon needed.

