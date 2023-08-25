Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Spam calls have gotten out of control. They're annoying enough on your personal phone, but when you're actually trying to get work done, getting spammed over and over is a serious nuisance.

So, end the spam calls and texts once and for all. During our Labor Day sale, you can get three years of RoboKiller Spam Call and Text Blocker for just $49.97 when you order before 11:59 p.m. PST on 9/4.

RoboKiller is made to eliminate 99% of spam calls, ensuring only the calls you care about get through. With a predictive call-block algorithm, RoboKiller can intercept spam calls in as little as 0.01 seconds, so your phone never actually rings.

The app has a global scammer blacklist of over 500 million known phone scams, and it's growing every day. When spam calls are intercepted, RoboKiller's Answer Bots get to work wasting the spammer's time instead of yours — so you can flip the switch on the spammers.

This service offers a range of customization features you won't find from other spam call blockers, including a personalized AI call screener, pause call blocking, block and allow lists, and more. You can set and adjust your levels of call blocking in case you're worried about inbound leads getting blocked, too.

RoboKiller even tracks emerging spam call trends in your area, and you can help others in your area avoid scams by reporting anything that gets through. RoboKiller claims they can eliminate 95% of spam texts, too.

Featured on NBC News and Ars Technica, it has earned 4.5/5 stars on the App Store. Find out why for yourself when you sign up as part of our Labor Day sale.

Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on 9/4, you can get a three-year subscription to RoboKiller Spam Call & Text Blocker for just $49.97 (reg. $119).

