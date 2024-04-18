You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

By Entrepreneur Store

Keeping your team happy and productive is a constant job that's always evolving. Some days, the challenge of the work might be enough to get things moving. Other days, you might need a little boost to bring up the morale around the office. ForestNation even reports a simple way of boosting morale is just to get your employees little gifts to show you care.

If you're gift shopping for your employees, start with something you know about them. That team player who talks about their favorite games could be the perfect person to get this Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller for, and it's only $30.99 instead of $42.

If you have a gamer in the office, get them a gift they can enjoy at home during their off hours. This wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch gives their console a new, stylish look with the same functionality as the original controllers. The color options aren't the only difference. This Nintendo Switch controller also has a vibrant RGB lighting strip along the edge.

These wireless controllers have the same button layout as the original Nintendo Switch Joycons but are also PC-compatible. You might be able to take the comfort of your Switch controllers over to your other games. Just keep an eye on the battery life during long gaming sessions. Fully charged, this controller could last for up to 30 hours of gaming.

If you're getting this for an employee or co-worker, ensure their devices are compatible. This controller has a split-handle design with a left and right unit, but it doesn't come with the Nintendo Switch console itself.

Boost morale with a gift that shows you understand your employees.

For a limited time, you can get the Wireless RGB Controller for Nintendo Switch for $30.99.

