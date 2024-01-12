Boost Productivity and Save 20% Off This 6-in-1 Laptop Stand This week only it's available for just $102.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Having a reliable and well-designed workstation can make a world of difference when it comes to getting through your busy workdays. For those who work on a laptop, consider a thoughtfully created stand to open up your world and potentially save your neck and back from getting sore. For example, this 6-in-1 CASA HUB Laptop Stand Hub is on sale for just $101.99 (reg. $129) through January 14th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Designed to turn an everyday laptop into a professional-grade workspace, this stand has USB-C hub functions to make using your devices easier. It has several cool, advantageous ergonomic features. Its right-angle cable helps keep connections between devices tight, and its all-aluminum design should mean it will last for a long time to come.

Its 360° capabilities let you rotate it horizontally to clear your view and fit your preferred position. Its slim design, anti-slip grip, and compatibility with new models like M2 and M1 MacBooks and iPads all add up to make this a truly valuable addition to your workspace.

You can upgrade your workspace to kick off the new year while this stand is a remarkable 20% off. But the deal will not last for long.

Grab this 6-in-1 CASA HUB Stand Pro USB-C Laptop Stand Hub while it's on sale for just $101.99 (reg. $129) through January 14th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Productivity Tools Laptops Technology Workspaces

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How to Network at Events Like a Pro and Watch Your Startup Soar

No one teaches us how to network for results, and that's why I took on the task over a decade ago. To help you make the most of your next meet-up or conference, here are some of my top practices.

By Lirone Glikman
Side Hustle

This Graduate Student Started a Side Hustle to Help Pay Tuition. It Earned Over $115,000 Last Year — More Than His Full-Time Job.

In 2017, Carter Osborne launched a side gig to "take the edge off" tuition payments for graduate school. But it would grow into a much larger — and lucrative — venture.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Oddly Thrilling': Reporter Says He Super Commutes from Ohio to New York City Every Week

Chip Cutter works as a reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Taylor Swift Is the Latest Victim of an AI Deepfake as Meta Pulls False Advertisement

The ad claimed that Swift was giving away Le Creuset cookware.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

6 Positive Impacts of Artificial Intelligence on Digital Marketing

AI in digital marketing isn't just a passing trend; it marks the beginning of a new era.

By Dmitrii Khasanov
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.