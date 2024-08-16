Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everything is done online these days. From banking, shopping, and paying our bills, most of us take to our keyboards when we want to get almost everything done. That means your business's online presence is sacred ground and should be protected as such.

A single data breach or phishing attack can have devastating consequences. Even a fraudulent charge on your personal account can create feelings of mistrust in our own worlds; it's unimaginable what your customers might feel if their info was compromised.

That's why virtual private networks (VPNs) are a must as an extra layer of security. For a limited time, you can secure your business with a five-year subscription to AdGuard VPN for an incredible price of just $34.97 (reg. $359).

This VPN says it cloaks and encrypts any data transmitted through more than 60 super-fast private networks worldwide. It helps prevent unauthorized access to your company's data by encrypting your internet connection. It uses advanced security measures to ensure safe, fast connections.

Phishing attacks are one of the most common methods used by cybercriminals to steal sensitive information. With AdGuard VPN, your business gains an extra layer of protection against these attacks. This data privacy tool even has a zero-logging policy, which means even AdGuard can't access your company's data.

Data leaks can have devastating consequences for businesses, leading to financial loss and reputational damage. By securing your internet connection and protecting your data, AdGuard VPN helps you avoid a security breach and the issues that come with it.

You can secure your online presence today with simultaneous connections on up to ten devices and make sure your reputation remains solid and untarnished.

Don't miss out on this limited-time offer to invest in your business's future and bypass geo-restrictions with a five-year AdGuard VPN subscription for just $34.97.

