Buying Refurbished Computers Could Help Your Business Cut Costs

This refurbished MacBook Air is only $459.99.

By Entrepreneur Store

On average, a small business will spend 6.9% of its revenue on IT alone. If your business is still growing, that considerable expense could limit your growth potential, but there are ways to cut costs. For example, a good VPN could help you manage your digital security, but the significant savings opportunities are in hardware. Your employees may need computers, but if you know where to look, refurbished hardware can work just as well as brand new at a fraction of the cost.

This Apple MacBook Air would normally cost $999. It's refurbished with only superficial signs of wear and can be purchased for just $459.99 as part of our Refurbished Event if you order before February 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

A lightweight, powerful laptop may be a fit for office-based, remote, and traveling workers. The lightweight design makes it easy to transport. It may be slim, but the 1.6GHz Intel Core 95 Processor is backed by 8GB RAM for effortless multitasking and low-lag performance.

The 128GB SSD provides plenty of room to store important files locally, but it also has Bluetooth capabilities to transfer files or connect extra hardware wirelessly.

If your workers have to use demanding software, they can turn on the Intel Turbo Boost to get higher performance out of their computers. Even with turbo running, your MacBook may get long-lasting unplugged performance. Depending on the running apps and functions, a single charge could last up to 12 hours.

If your business needs computers, buying refurbished ones could cut costs. Get a refurbished MacBook Air while it's only $459.99 (reg. $999). The sale ends February 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon needed.

