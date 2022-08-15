Squarespace's Fluid Engine Makes No-Code Web Creation Even Easier

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It isn't a stretch to say is one of the tech innovators that helped change the face of the world wide web. When the company started in the early 2000s, was strictly the domain of computer engineers, capable of digging into all that code and using it to make something spectacular.

However, Squarespace was one of the first companies to level that playing field, offering website builders drag-and-drop functionality that democratized web creation so even tech novices could visually compose a solid, functioning website quickly.

That power wasn't lost on entrepreneurs, who embraced platforms like Squarespace to craft streamlined web experiences that hit the sweet spot between visually effective and time efficient. The drive for innovation and simplicity continues in 2022 with Fluid Engine, Squarespace's next-generation reimaging of website construction.

The same way Squarespace allowed first-time web builders to drag and drop visually compelling pages together, Fluid Engine is taking it to the next level. Using a smart grid format, the system offers basic design guidance while enabling builders to push their creative boundaries.

With this new tool, creators have more control for arranging content blocks within a page layout of their choosing, along with full customization for more advanced page-building tasks like layering, alignment, full-bleed positioning, and more. For creators ready to try out the new highwater mark in no-code web building, Fluid Engine is that new cutting edge.

Fluid Engine is also set up specifically for mobile use. The tool allows you to build pages and web experiences that pop just as uniquely on a phone or tablet as on a conventional desktop.

