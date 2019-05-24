Can Social Media Have Negative Effects on the Brain?

Can you become addicted to social media?

By Ben Angel

Have you ever wondered about the negative effects of social media use on your brain and how you can use biohacking to decrease them? In this episode of Becoming Unstoppable, brain and memory expert Jim Kwik explains what it was like growing up being known as the kid with the "broken brain," how one of his students read over 30 books in 30 days, how social media can affect mental health and more.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back, and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book, Unstoppable, today.

Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Ben Angel, bestselling author of Unstoppable (Entrepreneur Press® 2018), CLICK, Sleeping Your Way to The Top in Business, and Flee 9-5, is Australia's leading marketing authority. Founder of benangel.co, a site dedicated to providing entrepreneurs advanced online marketing courses and education, Ben provides easy-to-apply and even easier-to-understand strategies for reaching new customers with ease.

