Celebrate Apple Day by Saving 60 Percent on a MacBook Air

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The remote working world calls for new tools that you might not have otherwise needed when you were going into the office. Chief among them is your own laptop, and if you like to work in more places than just a desk, you probably want something lightweight and easy to bring with you anywhere.

Apple

Right now is a great time to get such a laptop because we're running Apple Days until October 21, a special event during which you can save big on refurbished and new Apple products. One of the best deals you'll find is perfect for remote workers. This Apple MacBook Air 11" is on sale for 60 percent off for a limited time.

This early 2015 release offers a nine-hour battery life that will support your entire workday, no matter where you set up. With an Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost technology and 4GB of RAM, you'll be able to power through all of your multitasking needs and optimize your energy efficiency when you're not juggling as much. It also has an Intel HD Graphics 6000 card to quickly render high-quality images and smoothly stream video without consuming too much power. You'll have more than enough space to store all of your valuable files with 128GB of flash storage and be able to connect to external devices like headphones and more, thanks to Bluetooth 4.0.

In addition to the refurbished laptop, you'll also get an AC adapter and a black case to protect your new computer.

Apple Days is the perfect time to gear up! Until October 21, you can get a refurbished Apple MacBook Air 11" plus accessories for more than 60 percent off at just $249.99 (reg. $599). That's an extra $15 off our already-discounted sale price.

Prices subject to change.