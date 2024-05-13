📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Communicate Your Business Data Better with This $20 Deal Through May 22 Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional features a wide range of shapes and tools to help businesses diagram better.

By Entrepreneur Store

Communicating and executing complex projects and operations can be challenging for even the most thoughtful and devoted entrepreneurs and team leaders. To help your business create events, initiatives, helpful analytical reviews, communications, and more, consider setting it up with a capable diagramming tool to help map out and guide those endeavors.

For entrepreneurs interested in a limited-time opportunity to save on a fantastic edition of Visio, from May 13th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 22nd, you can get Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional for Windows for only $19.97 (reg. $249). This one-time purchase features an on-premises solution for one PC of the user's choice.

Visio gives users access to diagramming tools, with specific features for creating flowcharts, org charts, and even floor plans. To customize and shape a diagram to the specific needs of a given project or subject, users can choose from and work with any of Visio's quarter-million-plus shapes. You can use these in addition to stencils and templates when shaping charts to your needs.

Visio comes with a number of additional helpful tools, including brainstorming generators like fishbone diagrams and SWOT analysis tools. It also supports the construction of network diagrams, and connecting diagrams to real-time data to help make faster decisions and glean helpful insights.

This deal is rated an average of 5/5 stars from 12 reviews on the Entrepreneur Store, with one recent one describing this as an "incredible deal on Visio 2021 Pro!"

From May 13th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 22nd, you can get Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional for Windows for only $19.97 (reg. $249).

