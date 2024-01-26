Don't Miss Nearly 70% Savings on This Refurbished Apple MacBook Air Pick one up for only $370, now through Jan. 28.

There are more than 100 million estimated Mac users worldwide, representing Apple's immense impact on how many of us complete tasks, communicate, and stay entertained. If you're looking to grab such a device but are concerned about the cost, this laptop discount is definitely worth exploring.

For a limited time, get a refurbished 2017 MacBook Air featuring a 13.3-inch screen and 128GB of storage space for $369.99 (reg. $1,199) with no coupon required. That's nearly 70 percent savings on a powerful and versatile product, though it's a price that only lasts through Jan. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Designed with an Intel Core i5 processor and weighing less than three pounds, this MacBook Air packs plenty of ability into a light build. Perfect for traveling, this laptop comes complete with charging accessories that enable its battery to last up to 12 hours without a power connection.

Intel HD Graphics 600 provides clear, quality video images and streaming options. This laptop is also equipped with a 720p FaceTime HD camera for long-distance discussions or professional meetings.

This MacBook Air boasts a refurbishment rating of Grade B, meaning there is the potential for some exterior wear, but performance won't be impacted. This financially efficient move keeps cash in your bank account and represents an eco-friendly decision, cutting down on tech waste.

This MacBook Air carries an Amazon rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars, continuing a tradition of high-performance laptop products from Apple. These devices have been among the company's most popular for over a decade, and now they're accessible for a fraction of the price.

Take advantage of limited-time savings on a proven upgrade from Apple by picking up a refurbished MacBook Air for only $369.99 (reg. $1,199) through Jan. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

