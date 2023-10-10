Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Just like an extra set of hands can be life-changing, an extra tablet can be just the thing to make your life run smoother. Bigger than a phone but less cumbersome than a laptop, the iPad can be used for everything from as a devoted entertainment device while traveling to a distraction for the kiddos when you need a little time to finish working. And, according to a TechJury report, the Apple iPad is the most popular tablet worldwide.

This refurbished Apple iPad Air is from the model year 2013, though it has many features that make it the beloved tablet brand it is. It has an Apple A7 processor and iOS 7 operating system for easy functionality of apps and smooth graphics. And the 9.7" Retina display makes for an enjoyable gaming, video, or streaming experience.

In addition, the 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB storage allow for easy multitasking and local file and doc storage. And the battery can keep up with even the most intense workday, with up to ten hours of use time.

You can stay connected via WiFi and add peripherals through Bluetooth 4.0. It measures just 9.4" H x 6.6" L x 0.3" W, which can easily slip into a backpack or bag.

This iPad Air has a B refurbished rating, which means that, although it's in good working order and is cleaned and tested, it might have some light scuffing or other minor blemishes on the case or the bevel. As a bonus, refurbished electronics are better for the planet as they help reduce e-waste.

This is an excellent deal on an Apple-brand favorite that comes with a black case and AC charger.

Grab this refurbished Apple iPad Air 16 GB in Space Gray (WiFi Only) while it's on sale for just $129.97 (reg. $499).

Prices subject to change.