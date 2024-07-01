Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

TL;DR: During a special, limited-time price drop that runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 21, this lifetime subscription to the PDF Expert Premium Plan is only $79.99 (reg. $139).

Businesses today work with a lot of PDFs. The fact that they are notoriously difficult to change, format, or edit can be funny to outsiders and downright frustrating to those working with them. With trillions of these file types in circulation, those who are improving their workflows are finding ways to work with them rather than continuing to struggle. To join that smart population, check out this deal.

This Mac-friendly PDF editor is a hit among users and critics alike. With over 30 million subscribers, this former runner-up for Apple's App of the Year features every tool you need to work with PDFs effectively.

Its editing support allows you to easily fix spelling mistakes, update copy, and change any text on any PDF you'll ever work with. It also supports other helpful editing tasks like adding images to a PDF and inserting hyperlinks into one, too.

PDF Expert's Premium Plan also lets users easily annotate their PDFs. These annotation functions include and are not limited to highlighting content, adding comments, and marking documents with custom stamps.

This acclaimed PDF work tool also makes organizing PDFs easy with merging and splitting. Lastly, it can also convert PDFs to and from nearly any file type and every popular one.

